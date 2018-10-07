Goan FC pip Sporting Clube in close call

NT NETWORK

DULER

Goan Football Club registered a 1-0 win over Sporting Clube de Goa in the GFA Vedanta Women’s League match played at Duler grounds here on Saturday.

Goan FC eves time and again attacked the rival citadel in the first session but managed to put the ball into the nets only once through Joyvi Fernandes.

In the 20th minute, Goan’s Vailanka set up Joyvi Fernandes on the right flank who covered some ground and drilled a fierce shot which crashed into the goal, 1-0.

Goan eves had two more chances to further increase their lead but Alicia Fernandes strike sailed over the post while Joyvi Fernandes strike from close was blocked by Sporting keeper Gadekar.

On crossing over Sporting eves were an improved lot but the strikers failed to get past the last line of Goan’s defense. In the closing stages of the match Joyvi Fernandes deadly cross was brilliantly collected by Sporting keeper.