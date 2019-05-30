Goan FC ease past Salgaocar FC

Cansaulim: Goa Football Club rode on Asfin Pinto’s twin strikes and a goal by Wasim Inamdar to beat Salgaocar FC 3-0 in the GFA U-18 (Div I) Football League match played at Cansaulim grounds on Wednesday.

Goan FC went into the lead through a goal scored by speedy striker Wasim whose angular shot in the 12th minute gave no chance at all to the Salgaocar FC keeper Rakshad Rathod.

It was a great move initiated from the middle which saw Joybert Almeida dashing into the box after getting past two Salgaocar defenders on sheer speed, and thereafter on seeing an unmarked Wasim deftly squared the ball to him, as he responded with a neat shot to score a great goal.

Goaded by the early success, Goan FC who proved to be a much superior team than their rivals, created several goal scoring chances with constructive display of moves that kept the Salgaocar FC defence guessing all the while in the first session, never knowing when their citadel will crumble again.

Goan FC’s flourish moves paid rich dividends when they buttressed their lead in the 17th minute through Asfin Pinto who dodged a defender on receiving a brilliant pass from Wasim and then lobbed the ball over the Salgaocar FC keeper, sending the ball to the far corner of the nets.

The tottering Salgaocar FC defence looked vulnerable all the while in the first session and another goal looked imminent in Goan FC’s favour which materialised in the 40th minute when Asfin completed his brace.

The goal came off when Goan FC’s attacking medio Meuton Fernandes sent a defence-splitting pass to Asfin who shot angularly to beat the Salgaocar FC keeper who tried to stop the ball from entering the nets, but in vain.

The second session saw Salgaocar FC look a completely transformed side as they began dictating terms. However, the Goan FC defence comprising Frazer, Delzan, Alister and Wesley somehow managed to contain Salgaocar FC’s menacing moves.

Salgaocar’s Kyle D’Cruz and Pratimesh came close to find the mark but the strong Goan FC defence foiled their attempts.

Controlling almost the entire second session, Salgaocar FC put their best foot forward to get a goal in their favour but every time the team came close to find the mark, either the Goan FC defence or their keeper Viddesh Bhonsle saved the situation.