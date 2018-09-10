Goan FC continue winning streak

DULER: Goan Football Club registered a well-deserved 1-0 win over Goa Velha Sports Club in the GFA Vedanta Women’s League organised by GFA, played at Duler grounds on Sunday.

Both the teams playing their second league match saw Goan FC collect their second win and have six points, while Goa Velha are yet to open their account.

In the 6th minute Goan’s Velaine Fernandes collecting a pass from her team mate Alisha Tavares intelligently chipped the ball over the Goa Velha keeper Rhea Noronha, 1-0.

In the 10th minute Amisha Endro snatched the ball from Goan defender Rhea Pires and sent a curling shot at the goal which missed the target narrowly. Goa Velha received a jolt in the 30th minute where their striker Mabel Mascarenhas had to leave the field and replaced by Tercy Pinto due to injury.

On crossing over Goan eves continued on their domination and had number of scoring chances but their strikers failed to beat the rival keeper time and again.

A splendid free kick by Velaine Fernandes saw Alisha Tavares a bit late to beat the onrushing Goa Velha keeper Rhea Noronha.

Player of the match was rightly awarded to Goan FC Vailanka D’Souza.