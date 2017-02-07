Goan CISF man happy to be posted closer to home for poll duty

MARGAO: He heard the people conversing, clearly understood what they were talking about but did not respond. He focused only on his CISF duty at the polling booth number 8 at Aquem, Margao. The CISF man was indeed a Goan, originally from Zuari Nagar, Vasco. He joined the para-military service some 16 years ago.

Rajesh Pednekar was the happiest man. Because for the first time, he was deputed to do the (election) duty in Goa along with 14 Madhya Pradesh CISF personnel.

“On February 4, I was deputed on duty as a liaison officer at Chicalim polling booth. Today, I am deputed here. It is my pleasure to work for CISF,”said Pednekar, who joined the para-military force at the age of 20 years.

Pednekar had first tried to get a job in the Goa police force, but could not succeed at that.

He then casually applied for the CISF job and got it.

“After one-year training in Madhya Pradesh, I was deputed on duty at so many places. I did duty in Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Indore and Madhya Pradesh too. It has been a rich experience,” he informed.

“There are a few Goans recruited in para-military and military jobs. There is nothing to worry. Risk is everywhere. I feel that more and more Goans should join para-military and military forces rather than going abroad,”he opined.

He further explained that such jobs make man not only bold but one also gets to lead a meaningful life.

As he was talking to this reporter, the polling process at the booth concluded, and he continued to focus on his duty, disconnecting the conversation.