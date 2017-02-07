Wednesday , 8 February 2017
TRENDING NOW

Goan CISF man happy to be posted closer to home for poll duty

Posted by: nt February 8, 2017 in Goa News

MARGAO: He heard the people conversing, clearly understood what they were talking about but did not  respond. He focused only on his CISF duty at the polling booth number 8  at Aquem, Margao. The  CISF man was indeed a Goan, originally  from Zuari Nagar, Vasco. He joined the para-military service some 16 years ago. 

Rajesh Pednekar was the happiest man. Because for the first time, he was deputed to do the (election) duty in Goa along with 14 Madhya Pradesh CISF personnel.

“On February 4,  I was deputed on duty as a liaison officer at Chicalim polling booth. Today, I am deputed here. It is my pleasure to work for  CISF,”said Pednekar, who joined the para-military force at the age of 20 years.

Pednekar  had first  tried  to get a job in the Goa police force, but could not succeed at that.

He then casually applied for the CISF job and  got it.

“After one-year  training in Madhya Pradesh,  I was deputed on duty at so many places. I did duty in Jammu and Kashmir, Kolkata, Indore and  Madhya Pradesh too. It has been a rich experience,” he informed.

“There are a few Goans recruited in para-military and military jobs. There is nothing to  worry. Risk is everywhere. I feel that more and more  Goans should  join para-military and military forces rather than  going  abroad,”he opined.

He further explained that such jobs make man not only bold but one also gets to lead a meaningful life.

As he was talking to this reporter, the polling  process at the booth concluded, and  he continued to focus on his duty, disconnecting the conversation.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com