Goan boys play good football without fish, curry and rice

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

“The Goan players are responding well to training. It is still too early to say how they will react in match situations but their progress is encouraging after the two practise matches we have had,” a senior FC Goa source connected with the technical aspects of the team told The Navhind Times on the phone from Brazil.

“There have been a few surprises. Good ones, for a change and if the tempo is maintained in India, football fans can expect some interesting and intelligent displays,” added our source. “Zico asked for the players he was aware of and is happy with the manner the new comers are responding. Denzil (Franco) has gained match fitness and if he fits in the coaches game plan, has a chance of starting in the first eleven,” said our source.

“At this stage it is difficult to pin point specific Goan players. We all are extremely happy with the manner Mandar and Romeo are developing after where we left. The boys have been together for just over a fortnight and hence I personally think the new comers need some time to adjust to the Zico’s mindset. Play clean football, that is what it is all about,” stated our source.

“Sahil is the new comer showing promise. He has picked Zico’s eye and has already been given two opportunities in the starting eleven in the last two practise matches. The idea is to be inventive. Football involves a lot of thinking while playing and he is being tested in this aspect,” said another of our source.

“Mandar and Romeo will definitely play important roles in the flanks. Both are developing their abilities to release aerial as well as ground crosses from the flanks. We expect all the boys to be able to score and shooting at goal is another area we are training all the boys,” opined our source.

“From among the three defenders we have, Keenan (Almeida) is one that we know from last season. It is true that we did not get to see much of him due to him getting pneumonia but he seems to have picked up fast what he has to do and is impressing with his runs up front and his ability to connect with the midfield and striker’s time and gain. He does not hesitate to go for a tackle. His timing has improved,” stated our source.

“We have four foreign players in the defense but it does not mean Zico will play all four. Looks like he will start with Lucio and Gregory and choose between the three Indian (Keenan, Fulganco and Denzil ) defenders. Luciano and the other Brazilian are there to pick from,” added our source.

“From Richards (goalkeeping coach) reports Kattimani seems set to take his place in the starting eleven. The other goalkeeper (Subhasish) is recovering from an injury. He too is progressing but it appears now that we will start with Kattimani. We go by what Richards says and at the moment he has given his thumbs up for Kattimani. This is all I can tell you about the goalkeepers,” said our source.

“Practise matches are held to gauge the mindset of players — how they understand each other and how whether they understand the philosophy we want them to play with. The results of practise matches do not really matter. There are limitations all players must play with during practise matches. They know they must not risk injury. There are a few more games to go but I am sure that by the time we reach India, we will be aware of what we have to do,” stated our source.