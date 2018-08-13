‘GOAMILES’ hits a roadblock 

VASCO/PANAJI: Several taxi operators from Vasco, who had registered themselves under the newly-launched ‘GOAMILES’ app, on Sunday threatened to withdraw their membership as “the promise of providing counter at the Dabolim airport is proving to be false”.

Reacting to the cabbies’ threat to come out of the app, Goa Tourism Development Corporation maintained that there will be no impact of the threat as an additional fleet of 200 taxis have been roped in, which will join the service on Monday.

The taxi operators, who are demanding hike in fares, accused their union leader of cheating them.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, the taxi operators registered under the GOAMILES app said that they had registered their vehicles with the app under the Mormugao Tourist Taxi Union, which is headed by Manoj Tari. They were assured of a counter at the airport with their taxis to be operated on queue system.

“For registering our taxis under GOAMILES, Tari had charged some processing fees,” the taxi operators revealed, demanding the immediate reimbursement of the payments made to Tari.

On the other hand, the GTDC in a statement issued late Sunday said that it will not relent and will not allow itself to be blackmailed at any cost for a rate hike or any other demands.

That GOAMILES app has been initiated in the interest of tourists and tourism in Goa will be upheld tooth and nail, the press communiqué said.

Utkarsh Dabhade, MD of GOAMILES, said that there is no setback to GOAMILES, as they have 200 extra taxis ready to start the app-based service from Monday.

The GOAMILES taxi operators apologised for lodging police complaints against the yellow-black taxi operators (of the United Taximen Union), who had allegedly created problems at the airport when the app-based taxi service was being launched.

“We have now realised that the yellow-black taxi operators were fighting for their rights… we were forced to lodge police complaints against them, although they were not involved in any wrongdoing,” claimed the GOAMILES taxi operators.

Dabhade clarified that the taxi-hailing app is not linked with any association of taxi operators. “We are not party to the discussions held by the taxi operators… we don’t know who have communicated them about the payment of fees. The counter run by the GTDC at the Dabolim airport is open for everybody, and any taxi operator from Goa can join the service without any restrictions,” Dabhade said.

“Out of the 150 taxi operators, 90 have switched off their cell phones, indicating that they don’t want to continue with the app-based service at the Dabolim airport,” he said adding that the remaining taxi operators are with GOAMILES.

He said that GOAMILES operators interacted with some of the agitating cabbies over their demand for fare hike.

Stating that fare hike is not possible, he said the taxi operators are demanding a hike of Rs 2, whereas the government-approved rate for taxi operators stands between Rs 18 to Rs 24 per kilometer.