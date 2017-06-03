Goa yet to jump into the U-17 World Cup frenzy

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

FIFA has sold just 200 tickets of the U-17 World Cup to be held in Goa in comparison to the other five states — Kochi, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati.

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold in the first phase, says a press release issued by the FIFA U-17 World Cup media team in India. More than half of the inventory of tickets put up for sale in the first phase has been sold, adds the release.

Kolkata and Guwahati have exhausted their first phase stock completely, leading the race in ticket sales while Kochi who got their act together a bit late in comparison to the other states is steadily making ground with more than 60% tickets sold.

Only 200 people have bought tickets for Goa, which is less than four times the next venue.

Tickets are available at fifa.com. The least priced ticket is for Rs 48, says the media release.