Goa writes to IOA seeking postponement of National Games to February 2019

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Government of Goa has, in a letter sent to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), suggested that the National Games in Goa be held in February 2019; that cycling and shooting be held in Kerala and that the Games be restricted to 32 sports disciplines as against the 38 suggested by IOA.

“A delegation from Goa is expected to arrive in New Delhi on June 2 for a meeting with the IOA to give us a presentation on the State’s preparedness for the Games,” stated a highly placed IOA source from New Delhi.

“The letter which we have received does not elaborate on the reasons. We are open to listen and if justified, we shall concur,” added our source.

Thirty sports disciplines were hosted by Kerala during the last National Games. The IOA had passed a resolution in 2015 stating that all the disciplines recognised by Olympic Association should be part of the National Games. That would take the number of disciplines to 38.

“Goa has showed its preparedness in hosting 32 disciplines because it is not practically possible to hold all 38 disciplines as there would be a hike in the running costs and logistics,” stated a highly placed source in the Secretariat.

“The IOA has requested us to add six more disciplines to our list of 32 but we shall present our problems to them during our meeting on June 2,” stated our source.

“Goa has already had discussions with Kerala with regards to using their shooting range and their cycling velodrome, and they have agreed to lend us their facilities for shooting and cycling. By hosting these two games in Kerala, we will be saving a lot. The same will be conveyed to IOA during our meeting on June 2,” added our

source.

“We will listen to what the delegation from Goa has to tell us and we shall take a call after that,” IOA president Rajeev Mehta told The Navhind Times over the phone from New Delhi.