Goa will witness sudden rise in oral cancer cases: Prabhudesai

Panaji: Stating that tobacco consumption is highly prevalent among the youth, the past president, Indian Dental Association, Goa branch, Lt Col Dr Parag Prabhudesai (retd) on Thursday said that Goa will witness a sudden rise in oral cancer cases in the near future.

“Oral cancer occurs several times more frequently among snuff dippers compared with non-tobacco users. The risk of cancer of the cheek and gums may increase nearly 50-fold among long-term snuff users. In the future, the picture will be different in Goa with the number of oral cancer cases going up,” said Dr Prabhudesai.

He said that oral cancer is among the top three types of cancers in India. Severe alcoholism, use of tobacco like cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, betel nut chewing are the most common risk factors for mouth cancer, he added.

The city-based dentist further said that oral cancer is the most common form of cancer found in males who are smokers and who consume smokeless tobacco, adding that, cigarette smoking also can cause cancers of the lung and larynx.

As per the available medical records, cancer has consistently been claiming close to 1,000 lives every year for the last three years in Goa. The cancer of the lip, oral cavity and pharynx claimed lives of 123 people, of which 86 were males and 37 females in 2017-18.

“Most of the regular spit tobacco users have poor oral hygiene, severe gum infection resulting in bone loss around the teeth. Tobacco can irritate or destroy the gum tissue causing loss of tooth structure,” Dr Prabhudesai said.

He also stated that 20 per 1,00,000 population are affected by oral cancer which accounts for about 30 per cent of all types of cancer. Over five people in India die every hour every day because of oral cancer and the same number of people dies from cancer in oropharynx and hypopharynx, it was informed.

The popularity of chewable or smokeless tobacco, particularly among the young is a worrying sign. Children started using gutkha six or seven years ago. Mouth cancer has a ten-year incubation period so doctors fear that a huge bout of oral cancer will hit India in a few years’ time, he said.

Dr Prabhudesai said that paan masala products are also dangerous, as they contain areca nuts, a potential cancer-causing agent. Areca nuts have addictive properties similar to caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol and can lead to a high number of cases of submucous fibrosis, which can become malignant.

He informed that tobacco consumption has a negative impact on young men and may lead to sexual disorders including erectile dysfunction.

“Passive smoking which is also called secondary smoking is dangerous for pregnant women and it can be also one of the major factors for children getting asthma at a young age,” he noted.

Dr Prabhudesai stressed on the need to create awareness amongst the youth especially the school and college students about the ill effects of the tobacco.

He further said that there is also need for the concerned government authorities to ensure that the banned tobacco and tobacco products are not sold by retailers and wholesalers in the market.