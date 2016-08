Goa Vikas party supremo Mickky Pacheco has announced that he would quit politics if Aam Aadmi Party wins five seats in the next Goa assembly election

Goa Vikas party supremo Mickky Pacheco has announced that he would quit politics if Aam Aadmi Party wins five seats in the next Goa assembly election. He has also called AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal an agent of the BJP.