Goa Urban Co-operative Bank’s NPAs surge to Rs 109.01 cr

PANAJI: The closure of the Goan mining industry in the winter of 2012 still continues to haunt the Goa Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, with the NPAs (non performing assets) of the bank rising to Rs 109.01 crore during the fiscal 2017-18, as compared to Rs 88.40 crore during the previous financial year, mainly due to the inability of the mining-affected borrowers to repay the bank loans.

The annual report of the GUCBL for the year 2017-18, which was released during the annual general meeting of the members of the bank, held on Sunday at the Institute Menezes Braganza hall, came out with the information that the NPAs of the bank rose by over Rs 20 crore in a year’s time, further pointing out “the bank still continues to be under the grip of mining-related advances and the major loan amount stuck with the mining-affected borrowers is related to the barge loans.”

The report maintained that the bank NPAs as regards barge loans pertain to 25 cases amounting to Rs 47.67 crore, the NPAs related to truck loans pertain to 36 cases amounting to Rs 4 crore, and NPAs as regards mining machinery pertain to 3 cases amounting to Rs 42.93 lakh, which takes the total mining-related NPAs of the bank to Rs 52.10 crore.

The members of the bank were told by the managing director of the bank, H D Ghatkar that out of this loan amount, the bank has recovered Rs 17.55 crore of the barge loans and placed it in a suspense account, awaiting the government approval. It was also informed that the bank could not take any action against these mining-affected borrowers as the government had extended the mining debt relief scheme till September 30, 2018.

Ghatkar, replying to the queries from the members of the bank, further stated that the rise in the NPAs of the bank is also attributed to the major loans given to two builders- Akar Builders and Saaket Builders, both based in Margao, besides loans extended to one Rosy Gomes and Velankanni Fisheries. “We have issued them with notices under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act,” he informed, adding that the process of taking possession of the immovable property of these loan borrowers will begin in December.

The members of the bank also expressed concern as regards the Supreme Court recently dismissing the special leave petition filed by the Goa Registrar Co-operative Societies (RCS) challenging the order of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, cancelling the nomination of two alleged ‘Bharatiya Janata Party appointees’- Sonia Kuncalienkar and Prabha Gaude as the directors of Goa Urban Co-operative Bank.

Justice (retd) A P Lavande, who was appointed as the ex-officio chairman of the bank by the High Court of Bombay at Goa, in July 2018, to conduct the meetings of the eight directors of the bank, said that he was not interested in continuing as the ex-officio chairman of the bank, but himself being a shareholder of the bank and on its lawyers’ panel, was compelled to continue in the interest of the bank. He also hoped that the election for the vacant posts of the directors of the bank would be conducted soon and the bank chairman duly elected.

Aditya Sardesai, a shareholder of the bank suggested that the bank should provide franking service for stamps, related to stamp duty over the property matters, which the board of directors agreed to consider. The directors of the bank A Verlekar and Dr A Gaunekar provided replies to the questions from the members of the bank.