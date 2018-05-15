Goa University to conduct ranking test for PG courses

PANAJI: The Goa University is all set to conduct a ranking test for the first time for admissions to all 34 postgraduate (PG) programmes. The test will be conducted in four sessions starting from June 6 till June 9 for the academic year 2018-19.

The departments of different postgraduate programmes in arts, commerce, social science, natural sciences, computer, life sciences and environment, languages and literature as well as postgraduate diploma programmes will schedule the date of test based on the number of applications.

The test will be conducted to select prospective students for over 1,400 seats made available in the university with regard to the various courses. The entrance test will be one paper of 100 marks of one and half hour duration depending upon the number and nature of questions asked such as multiple choice/short/essay type answers.

The test fixed for four days will be held from 9.30 am to 11 am, 11.30 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 3.30 pm and 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

The online application process for the PG courses will end on June 4. On June 14, the first provisional list of admission (including the waiting list) will be displayed by Goa University and payment of fees will be till June 18, while the second list will be displayed on June 19 and payment of fees will be accepted on the next day.

The final list for admissions will be displayed on June 21, and June 22 will be the last day for late admissions for semester one, after which the admission process for first year of PG programmes on Goa University campus for 2018 will end.

The graduated students aspiring to answer the test can apply for upto three subjects and are also required to thoroughly read the syllabus up to the graduation level, while for MCA the test papers will be analytical and questions will be set based on 12th standard syllabus.

The test is conducted to bring in high reliability, standardised difficulty level to assess the aptitude, intelligence and problem-solving abilities of the students.

Previously, the entrance tests were conducted for selected non-commerce and non-science courses, including M Phil and PhD for Goans as well as outsiders while MA, MSc, and MCom were exempted from such tests.

However, the academic council that met earlier this year decided to take admission for this academic year based on the scores of ranking test and not consider only the percentage of aggregate of third year examination marks.