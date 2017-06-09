Goa University demands 50% hike in state funding

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following a cut in the budget allotted to it, the Goa University has demanded a 50 per cent hike in the state funding to pay staff salaries and for maintenance cost of the varsity.

To tide over the cut in the budget allotted, the Goa University is hiking course fees, with a 5 per cent hike. Goa University Registrar Y V Reddy said that the hike in course fees will not affect the students, as the fees will be increased in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 500. However, for professional courses like MBA, the hike in course fees will be Rs 5,000 and for MCA course it will be upto Rs 2,000, he said.

In previous financial years, the varsity received sufficient funds from the government with a six per cent annual hike to cover the cost of teaching and to pay staff salaries. But for 2017-18, the government hiked the budget by a meagre 1.26 per cent, and allotted Rs 40.1 crore. Last year, the amount provided was Rs 39.6 crore. The varsity thus received only Rs 50 lakh more this financial year.

A Goa University official said that the cut is “deeply troubling” and added that if the downward trend in funding does not reverse, it could jeopardize the long-term economic future of the university.

The implementation of 7th pay commission salaries to the staff since January has increased the liability of the university which amounts to Rs 12 crore and with the state government’s recent approval to fill up 90 vacant posts of teaching staff, the liability will increase by one-fourth. Presently, there are 510 teaching and non-teaching staff members in the university.

“It’s going to be a challenging year. We are going to have to look deep and into every aspect of our operations. We have requested the government for additional funds of Rs 32 crore but we have been promised Rs 22 crore by September in supplementary grants. The government needs to fund for everything and not only for staff payment,” said Reddy.

“We were not prepared for a cut in our budget. The five per cent was more than we anticipated or imagined. As a result, the university made a marginal hike in fees considering the implementation of 7th pay commission salaries and infrastructure maintenance cost,” he said.

Reddy said the hike in course fees, which will fetch the varsity an additional sum of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh may not be enough for the varsity to tide over its crisis. “It is difficult to manage the general maintenance cost, which runs above Rs 10 crore, with one-time grant of Rs 4 crore under Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for infrastructural development purpose,” he said.

Any step to shore up the university’s finances must be lauded, as it will not only ensure that the varsity maintains its academic standards, but also help in revamping its infrastructure, besides boosting research, he said.