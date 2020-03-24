Goa under 100% lockdown to fight virus

Panaji : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced that the state will have 100 per cent lockdown from March 24 midnight till March 31, totally banning the movement of people.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at Secretariat, Sawant said the coronavirus (COVID-19) do exist in Goa but the infection has not been reported; or it may not have been transmitted to any person.

“There is not a single positive case of COVID-19 in the state. But that does not mean that there is no coronavirus in Goa. That is why we need to take utmost precaution. I request everyone to stay indoors and abide by the instructions of the government,” he said.

Sawant said that there will be total lockdown in the state from the midnight of Tuesday, with the exception of the establishments running pharmacies and hospitals.

Police have been given power under the Epidemic Diseases Act to take stringent action against curfew violators, he added.

The Chief Minister said that there are a few pharmaceutical companies who have been allowed to function. However, the companies have been debarred from employing people from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The state, which has been under lockdown, has shut down the public transport system. However, nationalised banks and their ATM centres have been permitted to function.

Sawant said that special arrangement has been made to ferry hospital personnel to their workplaces.

“The staffers of the electricity and public works departments will be on duty,” he said, appealing to the people to support the complete lockdown.

“If we abide by the lockdown then we will be safe,” the Chief Minister maintained.

“The CM Office is working 24×7. We have formed a team of 12 people. All things are being monitored,” he added.

The government has received over 1000 messages on WhatsApp member on returnees; out of which 50 per cent are genuine. They have been quarantined at their homes.

If the people advised home quarantine move out of their houses then they will be shifted to government-run facilities, Sawant warned.

On essential commodities, the Chief Minister said that milk collection centres of the Goa Dairy will be open. “The government is thinking through supplying essential commodities. In next two days, a plan will be worked out as how to supply the essential commodities,” he said.

The homeless will be kept in shelter homes under the disaster management scheme, he said, adding that the state is allowing vehicles at the borders with cattle feed, medicines and essential services.