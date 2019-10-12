Saturday , 12 October 2019
Goa told to shore up GST collection

October 12, 2019

Panaji: The central government on Friday  directed the states, including Goa, to enforce measures for  shoring up goods and service tax  collection, which  has been on the decline all over the country.

The principal adviser to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary and Union revenue secretary held interaction with  Chief Secretaries/additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/finance secretaries of the states and Union territories through video-conferencing on Friday,  reviewing the status of revenue collection and various issues impinging upon it.

On behalf of the state government,  finance secretary Daulat Hawaldar and other officials from the finance department participated in the interaction with the top Union government officials through the video conferencing.

Sources said the Union secretaries told the states during the video conferencing that overall GST collection has dropped in the country, and that the states must check whether GST returns are being filed by  entrepreneurs regularly.

The states have also been asked to enforce measures to plug any leakages so as to increase  tax collections.

Goa is facing a 26 per cent deficit in  GST collection.

GST collection has dropped below Rs 1 lakh-crore mark to Rs 91,916 crore for September, 2019 in the country.

The September collection is believed to be the lowest in 19 months.

The revenue during September, 2019 has declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue during September 2018.

During April-September, 2019 vis-à-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.90 per cent all over the country.

