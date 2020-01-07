Goa to witness warmer nights

Panaji: With the minimum temperature expected to rise for the next 48 hours, the weather department expects warmer nights in the state.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the increase in the night temperature would be due to the growing cloud cover over the region, which is expected to last till Wednesday.

“Till Wednesday, temperature could jump up to the 20-21 degree Celsius mark or a little over it, which is more than the normal value, and thereafter the temperature will drop gradually by 1-2 degree Celsius,” the IMD official said.

For the last few days, the minimum temperature has been below normal. On January 5, the mercury dropped to 18.6 degree Celsius in Panaji and 18.4 degree Celsius in Mormugao, one and half degrees below the normal, making the nights chilly. However, the temperature was not the lowest recorded, which was witnessed in the last decade, IMD said.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Mormugao was recorded at 19.0 degree Celsius; it dropped 2.8 degrees below normal. However, the temperature was within the normal value of 21.0 degree Celsius in Panaji.

The IMD official said the decline in temperatures was a result of northerly winds blowing from the cold plains of northern parts of the country.

The IMD said that the capital city had recorded the coldest night ever when the mercury had dropped to 14 degrees Celsius in the last decade.