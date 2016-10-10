Goa to witness moderate rain for next 4 days

PANAJI: Though the four-month long southwest monsoon is in its last leg of withdrawal, rain showers are continuing to lash the state, which is now expected to receive light to moderate rains over the next four days.

During the last 24 hours, vigorous monsoon conditions were witnessed over the region. However, the weather forecast says light to moderate rain will be witnessed during the next four days.

Heavy showers were witnessed over the region and in a span of 24 hours, Sankhali recorded 10 cm of rain, Valpoi (9 cm), Ela, Old Goa (7 cm), Mapusa, Ponda and Panaji recorded 5 cm of rain each, Canacona (4 cm), Pernem (3 cm) and Mormugao, Quepem and Sanguem recorded rain of 1 cm each.

The rain showers resulted in flooding of areas in Sakhali. However, the water resource department was able to keep the situation under control by pumping out water with the help of four lift irrigation pumps. The showers have also damaged crops in various parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain showers can be attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian Sea and adjoining Konkan coast. At present, it is persisting over south Konkan and Goa and extends up to 2.1 km above the mean sea level.

The highest maximum temperature of 30.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Mormugao and the lowest minimum temperature of 23.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Panaji.

Monsoon has already started retreating from the northwestern parts of the country. At present, the withdrawal line is passing through Dharchula, Aligarh, Jaipur and Barmer. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from most parts of northwest India and some parts of central and western India during the next 2­3 days.