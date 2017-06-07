Goa to host National Games, next year: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the preparations for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 are proceeding “quite well”, Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said that the works related to the National Games are presently discussed as their cost has to be taken into consideration, and the government will find no difficulty in organising this event, next year.

“If I put the sports facilities in some remote parts of Goa, then it has to be also ensured that their maintenance and commercial use takes place properly,” Parrikar added, pointing out that during a preliminary meeting ,the government has managed to reduce the estimated cost on the National Games by over Rs 150 crore.

“The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs was projecting the entire estimated cost of these games at Rs 570 crore, and we managed to bring it down to Rs 400 crore,” he revealed, maintaining he is certain that it would finally come down to Rs 350 crore.

It was also informed that plans for the National Games have already been chalked out, with few related works already started, and all the works would be fully addressed within another fortnight.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 is scheduled to be held from October 6 to 28, in the country. Goa is one of the 6 states, where the matches of this tournament would be played. The National Games event, on the other hand is supposed to be held in 2018, with specific schedule remaining to be declared.

Reacting to the opposition from the sportspersons and some sports associations to the government decision of handing over the Indoor Stadium at Campal till June 15 for the process of conducting panchayat election, including storage of ballot boxes, the Chief Minister said that the election process has already started and reached a crucial phase, due to which the particular permission cannot be cancelled.

“However, the duration of requirement of the said stadium, which was from June 5 to 15 has been reduced, and the election authorities now allowed to use the same from June 9 to 14, thus reducing the period by half,” he informed, pointing out that the election authorities have been told that henceforth they should find an alternate location for the purpose, to which they have agreed.

Parrikar also observed that it is wrong to block places, for more than a day, which are used for sports-related activities.