Goa to get world-class costume museum by next March: Wendell

AGENCIES

PANAJI

Come March 2019, a 450-years old house in Goa will be converted into a world-class fashion museum with the recognition of the International Committee of Museology, a global body to promote research and theoretical thinking within the museum world.

The Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre will be the first costume museum in India based on the history of Goan costumes, said designer Wendell Rodricks as he presented a fashion show in Singapore on Saturday.

“We are looking at giving India and Goa a world-class museum which is of international standard. We want to be in International Committee of Museum,” Rodricks said adding, “Support from the government will also be sought for the museum.”

“We are looking for support from the Ministry of Culture as well as Ministry of Textiles,” said Rodricks.

A soft opening of the museum is planned for December.

Rodricks said that Indian designers are gaining recognition in major competitions, some having won the Woolmark Prizes in recent years. He said that that there was an increased interest of the westerners in Indian designs, colours and apparels such as Kurtas, Cholis and jackets.

“American fashion label Tory Burch is selling Kolhapuri Chappals in silver colour,” he said.

“Interest in India has become so high that it promises bright prospects for budding designers in India,” Rodricks, who has authored three books with legacy of fashion through the museum,

said.