Goa to get power from waste treatment plant

PANAJI

The state-of-the-art solid waste treatment plant at Saligao will start providing surplus power produced by it to the state grid, in two months’ time.

The plant that was set up to take care of the garbage waste generated along the North Goa beach belt, has reached a capacity of treating more than 125 tonnes of garbage per day, and is now all set to generate electricity.

The facility was set up as a win-win situation for Goa by Hindustan Waste Treatment Pvt Ltd, for North Goa coastal belt, following huge piles of garbage being created in the tourism belt. The plant was conceptualised to recycle the garbage into manure and further into electricity.

It may be recalled that the eco-friendly plant was inaugurated by Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar, almost a year ago.

The company has now proposed that it is ready to provide surplus power generated by it to the state grid. The plant has been generating 4,000 units of electricity from the waste it has been treating, as collected from the North Goa coastal belt.

The General Manager (Design and Engineering) of the HWTPL, Ganesh Kandaswamy, said that the company has the capacity to generate an additional 3,000 units, which can be exported to the state electricity grid.

“We have put up the proposal before the state government, which has been under active consideration,” he said, pointing out, “In fact, the plant treated huge amount of garbage during the Christmas and the New Year period, which was collected from different beaches, as littered by the tourists.”

Following good response from the village panchayats located in the coastal belt, the plant now accepts 125 metric tonnes of garbage daily, which is recycled in a scientific manner; one of its bye-product being electricity.

Kandaswamy further said that presently 4,000 units of electricity generated in the facility are being used within the plant, while additional power generation capacity can be used to transmit power to the state grid. “The electricity department officials have recently conducted inspection of the plant and it will take two months for us to export power to state grid, once electricity department gives the clearance,” he noted.