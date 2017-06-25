Goa to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today

PANAJI: Muslims in Goa will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, as moon was sighted in the state. According to Goa Hilal committee member Shaikh Jafer Hussein, the Eid’s crescent moon was sighted in the state, and hence Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

Eid prayers will be held at 9 am in the Jumma Masjid; and in the Inam complex prayers will be held at 8.30 am.

The Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with great pomp and enthusiasm.

Muslim Jamat committees have greeted ‘Eid Mubarak’ to the Muslims and followers of other faiths, stated a press release issued here on Sunday.

Governor Dr Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão have conveyed greetings to the people of Goa, especially, to Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. p2