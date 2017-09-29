Goa to celebrate Dussehra today with religious fervour

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Dussehra, which marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, a symbol of Shakti, will be celebrated all over Goa on September 30, with the rest of the country.

A celebration of triumph of good over evil, Dussehra celebrations in Goa will include prayer, ritual and fasting celebrations. The religious activities would be organised in temples around the state beginning early in the morning, while palanquin processions of the respective deities would be taken out in the evening.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, will also witness people exchanging leaves of the Apta tree, which are symbolic of gold. It follows the legend that Kuber, the God of Wealth had spread gold coins on Apta tree and hence the leaves of the tree symbolises gold.

Meanwhile, Dussehra being one of the auspicious muhurats in the Hindu calendar, it is often followed for holding house-warming functions and buying new things including vehicles. On account of Dussehra festival, the RTO offices across the state will also remain open in the morning hours for registration of new vehicles.

Governor Mridula Sinha has greeted and extended her best wishes to the people of Goa on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

In her message, she has said that Dussehra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated in the country. Dussehra is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is derived from the Sanskrit words Dasha-hara meaning removal of bad fate. The day is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and this day also celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

The Governor has further stated that our society today is afflicted with myriad of evils like violence, hatred, disharmony, jealousy, indiscipline, etc. It is, therefore, of utmost importance to celebrate this festival, which signifies victory of good over evil and victory over vices, with greater enthusiasm and renewed vigour.

“Let us celebrate this occasion with greater sense of cooperation and bonhomie in order to promote and preserve the virtues of universal brotherhood, peace, mutual understanding and unity,” the Governor has said.