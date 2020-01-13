Goa take 10-run lead

Panaji: A sensational fast bowling display by Felix Alemao, who returned with impressive figures of six for 73, helped Goa take a narrow 10-run first innings lead against Puducherry on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match in Puducherry on Sunday.

Alemao’s six-wicket haul overshadowed Puducherry’s outstation player Paras Dogra’s splendid knock of 194 runs, as the hosts’ first innings ended at 260 — 10 runs short of visitors’ 270.

Goa started the day at 252 for 7 but could add only 18 runs before being bowled out for 270. Centurion Amit Verma added further 8 runs to his overnight not out score of 113 and departed at 121. He became Puducherry bowler AR Sanganakal’s first victim of the morning. Sanganakal then got rid of tail-enders Felix Alemao and VM Prabhudesai without scoring. Amulya Pandrekar remained not out on 22.

For Puducherry, AR Sangankal was the most successful bowler taking 5 for 45. R Vinay Kumar took two wickets while A Trivedi and D Rohit claimed a wicket each.

Puducherry had one of the worst starts to their innings as both their openers were dismissed without troubling the scorer and leaving the team precariously placed at 0 for 2. Soon, captain D Ravi departed for a duck with the scoreboard reading 4 for 3 in

just fourth over of the innings.

Experienced Paras Dogra then took charge and began pelting the Goa bowlers to all parts of the ground. Dogra hit 18 fours and 11 sixes in his 209-ball 194 and brought Puducherry close to Goa’s total. Fabid Ahmed (13) and S Kumar (20) were the only two batsmen who could get into

double figures.

For Goa, besides Felix Alemao’s 6 for 73, VM Prabhudesai claimed 2 wickets while Lakshay Garg and Darshan Misal took one wicket each.

In their second innings, Goa are yet to open their scoring account as at the close of day’s play opener Sumiran Amonkar and A Kaushik were batting

on Zero.