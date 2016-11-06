Goa Suraksha Manch Party assures rightful berth to mother tongue if it comes to power

SANKHALI: North Goa president of Goa Suraksha Manch Party (GSMP) Nandan Sawant has said that the party activists are convincing the people that mother tongue will be given its rightful berth if the party comes to power in Goa in the forthcoming assembly election.

Sawant was addressing a seminar of GSMP activists at Mahamaya Vachanalay, Gaonkarwada-Mayem on Friday evening.

North Goa GSMP vice presidents Sunil Menthor, Damodar Naik, and Pandurang Gaonkar, North Goa general secretary Atmaram Gaonkar and Mayem constituency president Dhiraj Sawant were present on the dais.

Speaking further, Sawant said that for the GSMP forthcoming assembly election has become a matter of prestige.

He said Pandavas were only 5 in number but still they won the battle as they fought for truth. He exhorted the people to vote GSMP to power in the election to fulfil the dream of giving mother tongue its rightful place.

Damodar Naik said the BJP will not taste success in the forthcoming assembly election as it is on a wrong path, and fooling the people.

He said that the BJP won the 2012 election on the issue of stopping grants to English medium schools after coming to power, but the grants were not stopped and that was the main cause of forming the GSMP. He said that if GSMP comes to power it will give justice to everybody.

Pandurang Gaonkar said that the time has come now to teach the BJP a lesson and added that the people will show BJP its right place. He further said that in Mayem, the BJP has undertaken works that could have been done by the panchayat.

Stating that there is a need to tackle unemployment and carry out development, he called upon the people to support the GSMP in the assembly election. Sakharam Pednekar accused the BJP of delaying a solution to the custodian property issue.

Earlier, Atmaram Gaonkar highlighted the developments that led to the formation of the GSMP. He said that a large number of people are waiting to join the GSMP.