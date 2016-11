Goa Suraksha Manch and Shivsena have formally announced their alliance for the next assembly election

Goa Suraksha Manch has allotted 5 seats to the Shivsena. Interestingly, Shivsena state Chief Sudip Tamhankar was not present during the announcement