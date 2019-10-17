Goa start-up destination by 2025; CM opens Vibrant Goa Expo

Goa will be the best and top start up destination of the country by 2025. The Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, who inaugurated the 1st edition of Vibrant Goa global expo Summit 2019 on Thursday said that more than 10,000 jobs would be generated through such events.

Vibrant Goa took off at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao on Thursday morning. Present for the Inaugural were th eHealth Minister Vishwajit Rane, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate, Ports Minister Michael Lobo, and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. More than 500 delegates are attending from all over.

