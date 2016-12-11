Goa start Santosh Trophy West Zone bid on Jan 5

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA/PANAJI

Sixty nine football players have been provisionally selected by the Goa football Association (GFA) to select the Goan team for the West Zone Santosh trophy scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh from January 3 to 8. Goa plays on January 5 and 7.

Nine goalkeeper, twenty eight midfielders, seventeen defenders and fifteen strikers have been attending a camp that has started at Duler stadium from Sunday.

“The players will ultimately be trimmed down to twenty five. All have not been able to come to the camp as many players cannot abandon their teams because of their Professional league commitments. Some players are expected to join Churchill Borthers SC in the I-League and they will not be able to play,” said a member of GFA Executive Committee while explaining the high number of players short listed. Around thirty five players attended the training session on Sunday under the eyes of coaches Norbert Gonsalves of Salgaocar FC and Mateus Costa of Sporting Clube de Goa.

The GFA Professional league is expected to end by the last week of December and the I–League is starting on January 7.

All players who participated in the ISL have been called for the selection trials. Many of these players, apart from some players in the GFA Pro League are expecting a call up from Churchill brothers SC for the I-league. Churchill Alemao was expected to disclose details to the press on Sunday. However, the press conference did not happen. Efforts to contact Churchill Brothers SC CEO Valanka Alemao proved futile.