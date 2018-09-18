Goa Stares At Political Crisis

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES

THE BJP-led coalition government in Goa was sworn in March 2017 after the assembly elections in the backdrop of a raging controversy with experts arguing that the Governor should have invited the leader of the single largest party, namely the Congress, for government formation. Sadly that was not to be, with Digvijay Singh the man in charge of Goa desk, instead of promptly gathering support from the smaller factions and marching the MLAs before the Governor was found dillydallying and meanwhile Manohar Parrikar garnering members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Froward Party and Independents mustered the required numbers and paraded them before the Governor and formed the government. It was justified that everything was done within the framework of the Constitution for what matters in government formation is the magic of the requisite numbers. Things seemed to be normal for about a year but sadly thereafter Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar started suffering from acute pancreatic ailment. Tragically for the last six months he has been visiting Mumbai and has already made three trips to the US for treatment. During this period he still managed administration from hospitals but the fact that he has now sought to hand over the charge is an indication of his sagging health. Already there is unrest within the ruling alliance with some wanting the senior most member to be made the Chief Minister and others feeling that status quo may be maintained with the cabinet advisory committee managing the show with Parrikar as the Chief Minister. It is equally tragic that a number of representatives from the ruling alliance have taken ill with serious ailments. Presently the situation is very volatile for the state and the ruling dispensation is in disarray. The central BJP leadership is seized of this problem for one cannot imagine BJP ruling the state without Parrikar as the Chief Minister. All that we can hope for now is speedy recovery for Parrikar in particular and his other colleagues as well. I feel it is one more opportunity for Parrikar to do some soul searching and resolve the twin issues of medium of instruction at the primary level, which he had opposed when in Opposition and also compensating the discriminated teachers.