Goa stares at beef shortage

Posted by: nt June 4, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

Goa may not get fresh stock of beef from Monday onwards, as vehicles  transporting  the cattle for slaughter in the state have been blocked at the Karnataka check-post  allegedly  by members of a cow protection group.

Beef eaters may have to fall back upon frozen red meat, which is  mostly supplied to hotels.

To deal with the possible shortage of beef, meat traders have appealed to  Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to hold  a meeting with his counterpart from  Karnataka, Siddaramaiah to discuss the issue relating to the beef ban and provide police protection for transporting the cattle into the state.

The beef traders  held  a meeting  on Saturday under the banner of the  Qureshi Meat Traders Association and decided to meet Parrikar and Governor Mridula Sinha seeking their immediate intervention in the matter so as to protect  livelihood of the beef traders.

They will also seek deployment of police personnel at the border  check-post for smooth transportation of the animals for slaughter at the Goa Meat Complex.

“We are meeting the Chief Minister to sort this problem out. The shortage will be experienced from Monday onwards since the available stock will last till Sunday. If cattle are not allowed to transport  into the state for   slaughtering   then livelihood of at least 5000 families would get affected. Moreover it will  hurt the sentiments of Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan,”  president of Qureshi Meat Trader Association Manna Bepari said.

The state may  experience severe beef  shortage  in the month of Ramzan, which is a peak season for the particular meat.

Some  members of the association visited the Ramnagar check-post  on  Saturday to get to know of the blockade of the vehicles transporting the cattle. It was learnt that some ‘gau rakshaks’ have stopped the movement of the vehicles carrying the animals after the central government last week issued a notification banning sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter through animal markets.

“Our members visited the check-post on Saturday and we were informed by the police in-charge that they are not going to allow transportation  of the animals to avoid any law and order situation,” he said.

Karnataka is yet to  implement the notification.  Before that state  starts implementing  the beef ban  we must be allowed to get the cattle transported into Goa, he said.

