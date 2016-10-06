Goa shuts its eyes to new central rules on plastic carry bags

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT Staff reporter

PANAJI: Sellers and retailers of plastic carry bags will now have to register themselves with local bodies to get a certificate from them confirming that they are selling plastic carry bags which are of not less than 50 micron thickness.

Under the new central Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, plastic carry bags should be available only with shopkeepers/street vendors and sellers who are pre-registered with local bodies on payment of annual registration fee of Rs 48,000.

The amount collected as registration fee by the local bodies is to be used for waste management.

It must be noted here that the state has already banned the use of plastic bags below 40 microns under the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1996. The act has mandated that violators of the ban will be fined Rs 5,000 with one month imprisonment.

However, enforcement agencies have failed to enforce the law. There have been monitoring committees headed by district collectors to monitor and regulate the implementation of the abovementioned act. There are also flying squads for special enforcement drives under the Goa Non Biodegradable Garbage (Control), Act, 1996. Even six months after the central rules were notified to put an end to the use of not less than 50 microns of carry bags and making them available with only registered plastic vendors, the rules are yet to be implemented.

The new rules, which are more stringent than the previous ones, have to be implemented by the state government within a maximum period of six months from the date of notification issued by the Union ministry of environment and forests on March 18, 2016.

The implementing agencies – director of panchayat and director of municipal administration – have sent circulars to all local bodies asking them to start implementing the rules.

However, the local bodies have failed to file a compliance report.

A plastic bags distributor said the state has already implemented its act putting a thickness cap of 40 microns for plastic carry bags. But the government has failed to enforce the rule to curb illegal manufacturing and sale of low-graded plastic.

The new rules have enjoined that every local body has to ensure safe collection, storage, segregation, transportation, processing and disposal of plastic waste, and setting up of collection centre for such waste involving manufacturers.

Officially there are about 14 registered plastic manufacturing units in the state which mainly make multilayered plastic, plastic bags, rolls and sheets. But there could be more than the official number of such units operating illegally.

Sources from the Goa State Pollution Control Board said that they do not have any specific data on unauthorised plastic manufacturing units.

A smalltime manufacturer of plastic carry bags said, “A 40-micron bag costs around Rs 2-3 compared to a 20-micron one which is priced around 75 paise. Pharmacists, vegetable, fruit and milk vendors who now seek cheaper carry bags that are 15-20 micron thick, will stop sourcing from us. There is always a dip in demand.”

The new rules have stipulated certain dos and don’ts for manufacturers, distributors, municipal bodies and panchayats.

The rules have banned manufacture of plastic bags of below 50 microns, which poses threat to environment and human health.