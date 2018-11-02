Goa Shopping Festival underway at Mapusa

PANAJI: Goa Shopping Festival, the lifestyle shopping festival exhibition is underway for the first time at Mapusa, opposite Bodgeshwar temple and will be open for public until November 5, from 11 am to 9 pm. There are exclusive offers on home, office, dining tables, varieties of sofa sets, Poonam Furniture, exclusive garden furniture, air conditioner, money counting machine, SleepWell mattress from Home Fashion, Italian blanket, kitchenware, Gits Foods, Prestige, Powermax Fitness, home furniture from Oval , aluminium ladder, door mats, Global Emporium, carpets, toys, crown, Rainbow Electronics invertors, Delmont Foods, solar heater, curtains, imported artificial flowers & vases, ladies fashion, interiors, magic mop, prestige, ladies & gents shoes, children clothes, curtains, men’s wear, health care products, herbal products, imported vases, bombay bedsheets, etc. NT

