Goa sees fresh suspected coronavirus case

Panaji: A fresh suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Goa. A young male from the Netherlands, who had travelled from Germany to Goa via Mumbai, has been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim.

A senior government official said that the patient was admitted immediately after he showed symptoms of the virus and subsequently, his blood and throat swab samples were drawn and sent to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, for examination.

He said that the samples of another patient were sent to the particular laboratory as a ‘precaution’ despite the fact that the patient is not being treated as a suspected case of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the five patients, who were quarantined in GMC on March 17 have tested negative for the virus.

The five patients include two middle-aged Indian males, who have travelled from Mumbai, one young male from Norway, one elderly female from United Kingdom and one more elderly from Germany.

With the new case on Thursday, the total number of suspected patients for COVID-19 has become 29 in Goa. As of date, 95 passengers have been placed under home quarantine and have been put under watch by the directorate of health services soon after their return from different parts of the world.

No flight from Iran will land at Dabolim

Vasco : Denying the reports that appeared in a section of the press, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Thursday said that no plane carrying Indians stranded in Iran will land at the Dabolim airport.

The AAI has said that no such flight plan or schedule, slot allocation has been approved by its office.