Goa sees 22% rainfall deficit

NT NETWoRK

PANAJI

The current break in the monsoon has resulted in rainfall deficit of 22 per cent in the coastal state that received 2163 mm of rainfall against the expected 2767 mm of rainfall, which has been 604 mm less rainfall from June 1 to September 6.

The weekly rainfall deficit – from August 31 to September 6 – has been whopping 75 per cent. The India meteorological department data show that there has been 71 per cent rain deficit (64 mm) in North Goa district, while in South Goa district deficiency has been 77 per cent ( 70 mm). Since the beginning of monsoon season on June 8 till June 20, the state received 37 per cent excess rainfall than the normal limit of 205 mm. IMD sources said that rainfall during a monsoon season is said to be in deficient zone if the rain shortfall is over 20 per cent. As per IMD data, eight of the 13 stations reported deficient rainfall from June 1 to September 6. The stations, including Panaji, Mormugao and Old Goa, reported less than normal rainfall from June 1 till now.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower occurred at most places in the state on August 31, September 1, 3 and at one or two places on September 2, 4, 5 and 6.

The IMD said that light rainfall will occur at many places in next five days.

The normal period for withdrawal of the monsoon in the state has been from October 1 to 15. Last year, the monsoon started withdrawing from October 15.

In 2016, the state had received normal rainfall of 2958 mm during the four-month monsoon season, with 1 per cent deficiency.

The poorest monsoon in the last six years with a high deficit of 20 per cent was recorded in 2015.