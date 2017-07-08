Goa seeks Andhra model to develop IT

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Seeking Andhra Pradesh model for Goan information technology sector, Minister of Information Technology (IT), Rohan Khaunte, who called on Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex, at Velagapudi, sought cooperation of the Naidu government for development of information technology sector in Goa, including real-time governance (RTG) and e-governance initiatives.

Khaunte, who is on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, interacting with Naidu observed that Andhra Pradesh has made rapid strides in the implementation of information technology in the day-to-day administration. He also cited programmes such as e-pragati, fiber-grid and Core Dash board to highlight Andhra Pradesh’s progress in the use of information technology.

Speaking further, Khaunte said that Goa is keen to adapt the best IT practices from Andhra Pradesh, and sought Naidu’s cooperation in his endeavour to put Goa on the national IT Map.

Khaunte, who is leading a state delegation, also visited Telangana to study the Telangana IT Ecosystem. During his visit to Telangana, he met IT Minister of the state, K T Rama Rao, in continuation to the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year, between Goa and Telangana for mutual cooperation in IT and skill development.

As per the MoU, an outpost of T-Hub (Telangana Hub) will be set up in Goa.

During this meeting, Rama Rao provided an overview about the T-Hub Hyderabad Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge and E-Gov initiatives of the Telangana government. The T-Hub, which is country’s largest incubator for start-ups, has encouraged and nurtured a strong startup ecosystem in Telangana.

Khaunte, during his visit to Telangana also appreciated the use of IT in the civil supplies department of that state, in curbing illegal transport of essential commodities. An IT Wing has been set up in the civil supplies department of Telangana and about 1,700 closed circuit cameras are being installed in 171 godowns all over the state.

The Goan minister also attended a presentation by Hyderabad city police on cybercrime and various initiatives to curb it.