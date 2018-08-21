Goa seeks action against K’taka for disobeying Mahadayi tribunal order

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa government on Monday filed an application before the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal seeking action against Karnataka for breach and disobedience of the order passed by the Tribunal.

Goa has filed the application under Order 39 Rule 2A of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, read with Section 5(3) of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956 seeking action against Karnataka for breach and disobedience of the order of injunction dated April 17, 2014 passed by the Tribunal.

In the said application, Goa has sought purging and enforcement of the April 17, 2014 order of injunction and the order of injunction contained in the award passed by the Tribunal on August 14, 2018.

The state of Karnataka had earlier in the month of January this year built earthen bunds to block the flow of Mhadei river water flowing into Goa after which Goa had filed a contempt application before the Tribunal. However, Karnataka filed an affidavit making a statement that it would not divert the river water and hence Goa withdrew the contempt application with liberty to file such an application as and

when required in the future.

In the month of July 2018, it was noticed that on account of a gradient slope that Karnataka built, the Mhadei river water was flowing into the Malaprabha basin in the neighbouring state.

The application filed by Goa on Monday stated that as per the award passed on August 14, 2018, the Tribunal observed that its earlier injunction order would continue to operate until Karnataka prepares its detailed project reports (DPRs) and obtains all necessary permissions for its diversion project. The Goa government further said that, however, this was not done by the state of Karnataka.

In the fresh application filed before the Mahadayi Tribunal, the Goa government has sought action against Karnataka for disobedience of the injunction order and further sought that until such time that the state of Karnataka obeys the same, Tribunal pass such orders in the nature of attachment of the property of the state of Karnataka, more particularly in the Kalsa-Bhanduri project area and arrest officials responsible for the disobedience of the injunction order.