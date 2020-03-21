Goa seals its borders to fight coronavirus

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced a slew of measures to contain the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These measures include shutting of roadside eateries, sealing of the state’s borders for vehicles and minimal bus service availability.

The Chief Minister also empowered the heads of departments to decide on permitting the government staff to work from home or stagger the office timings and advised the private sector to consider working from home. Industrial establishments have been urged to adopt staggered office timings.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting on Saturday with the heads of departments and all party legislative members to consider measures to be taken to contain and combat COVID-19, the Chief Minister said these measures, which would be in force till March 31, are based on instructions and advisories issued by

the Centre.

“Even though there has not been a single positive case of coronavirus in Goa, considering the critical phase the country is facing, it is necessary to be more vigilant and take all measures required to prevent community transmission of the virus,” said Sawant.

Highlighting the measures taken, the Chief Minister said sealing of Goa’s borders for entry of all types of passenger vehicles from Maharashtra and Karnataka from Saturday midnight will not affect the movement and entry of essential goods and other cargo and bonafide residents of Goa.

“All those who plan to travel to Goa are requested to postpone their plans until normalcy returns and those students and members of the working fraternity who are travelling from the neighbouring states should compulsorily undergo a medical check-up,” he said. Sawant also asked people to remain vigilant and report to the nearest health centre if they come across people having COVID-19 symptoms or if they are aware of anyone having a travel history of visit to the

infected countries.

“If people suffer from a simple flu and do not exhibit symptoms like fever or breathlessness, they should not get panicky over coronavirus symptoms; they should first visit a doctor for medication,”

he advised.

Apart from the closure of educational institutions, instructions are also being issued to all the educational institutes to exempt all the teaching and non-teaching staff from attending schools and colleges. The Chief Minister said that all street food outlets will be closed down and sporting events, competitions and religious gatherings will be postponed until March 31.

“Non-essential facilities for the public like libraries, museums etc will be shut down during this period. Distilleries will be permitted to use their facility for manufacture of sanitisers to overcome its shortfall,” he said. He also asked all the health establishments to avoid non-urgent hospitalisation and minimise elective surgeries.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to the citizens to voluntarily participate in the ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22. He has advised the people to observe self curfew and requested residents not to obtain home deliveries from outside, including newspapers and to follow suggestions provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he addressed the nation on Thursday.

“We all, including the private sector, media houses as well as restaurants and wine shops need to follow PM Modi’s appeal for a ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday by remaining in our homes between 7 am







and 9 pm,” he said.

Restaurants, wine shops and markets will remain closed and state transport buses – Kadamba Transport Corporation buses and privately operated – will be off the roads on Sunday in view of the ‘Janata curfew’, the Chief Minister said. “All fire stations and police stations across the state will ring a siren on Sunday at 5 pm to acknowledge the work of medical staff,” he said.