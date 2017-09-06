Goa safe destination for tourists, says Azgaonkar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A day after UK foreign office released travel advisory for its citizens visiting Goa, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar on Wednesday categorically stated that Goa is a safe destination and urged tourists not to panic.

“Certain countries may have concerns over safety and security of their nationals visiting Goa. We have taken every measure to ensure that tourists who visit the state are safe. Goa is a safe destination for tourists both foreign and domestic and the law of the land is strong enough to protect and safeguard tourists in Goa,” said Azgaonkar.

“In fact I appreciate the travel tips enlisted by the UK foreign office to its nationals which virtually directs them to follow certain guidelines which every tourist should anyway follow,” he added.

It may be recalled that citing deaths of 59 British citizens in Goa since 2009 and stating that Goa is unsafe for tourists, UK foreign office had on Tuesday released a travel advisory for its citizens visiting India especially Goa.

Azgaonkar said that from the time that he took over as the minister for tourism he had maintained that the rules and regulations are in force in the state for the purpose of tourism and ensured that they should be followed tooth and nail.

“We are taking stock of safety and security measures for tourists at regular intervals – be it on and off the coast considering the fact that tourist footfalls to Goa are increasing every year. From a figure of two million tourist arrivals in 2006, Goa now receives over six million tourists, both domestic and foreign. Our tourist police, local police authorities, IRB force, lifeguards are doing their best to protect tourists day and night,” he said.

Azgaonkar further urged all tourists to follow the rules and regulations while being in the state and also urged to refrain from indulging in illegal activities. He further said that when Indians travel abroad they too are expected to abide by the laws of the land they are visiting to enjoy a safe holiday.