Goa River Marathon on Dec 11

PANAJI: The 7th edition of Goa River Marathon will be held on Sunday, December 11. The marathon starts at Chicalim SAG Ground and runs alongside the blue waters of the Zuari River. The event schedule was announced by Cauvery Adiga, Sunil Shetty, Nitin Bandekar and Abhijit Salkar of NEB Sports and Vasco SC respectively.

Goa River Marathon has runs catering to all kinds of runners, Marathon and Half Marathon routes for long distance marathoners, 10K route for short distance runners and a 5K route for everyone who would want to have some fun. The total prize money is Rs 7 lakh spread across various categories.

“After successfully organising this event, for the last six years, and being tagged as one of the best, Vasco Sports Club, felt this unique event needed to be scaled up even higher. From this 7th edition onwards NEB Sports and Entertainment, a well acclaimed National sports company has now partnered with Vasco Sports Club to organize this event,” stated Vasco SC president Nitin Bandekar at a press conference.

The flag-off timings of the races are: FM (42.2K) – 4:30 am; HM (21.1K) – 5:30am; 10K – 06.30 am; 5K – 09.00am.