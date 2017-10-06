Goa restrict Chhattisgarh to 189/5

NT NETWORK

PORVORIM

Goa bowled well to restrict Chhattisgarh to 189 for five on the first day of their Ranji Trophy opening match at GCA Academy ground in Porvorim on Friday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Chhattisgarh suffered early jolt when they lost their opening batsman S Gupta lbw to RR Singh on the third ball of the match.

With the score reading 0 for 1, next man Abhimanyu Chauhan met other opener Rishabh Tiwari, and the two began resurrecting the innings. However, a bit of a mix-up between the two resulted in the run-out of Chauhan who departed for 37, as the team’s score read 72 for 2.

Goa’s Darshan Misal, who was instrumental in the run-out of Chauhan, soon gave the visitors another jolt when he removed AN Khare for 9. With the team stuttering at 95 for 3, Ashutosh Singh joined Tiwari who looked rock-solid at the other end. However, Tiwari too failed to make the most of the start that he had got and became Darshan Misal’s second victim. Tiwari made 45 before being dismissed caught by Sumiran Amonkar as Chhattisgarh reached 110 for 4.

With his team finding itself in some sort of bother, entered captain Mohammad Kaif and the former India batsman stitched a 23-run partnership with Ashutosh Singh before the latter departed for 6 as Chhatisgarh score read 123 for 5.

Wicketkeeper batsman Manoj Singh then joined his captain and made sure that no more damage was done. At the end of day’s play, the team reached 189 for 5 with Kaif batting on 49, which he scored with the help 8 boundaries, and Manoj Singh batting on 31, having hit 3 fours.

For Goa, Darshan Misal was the most successful bowler with figures of 2 for 15 in 17 overs. RR Singh and Amit Yadav scalped one wicket each. Veteran spinner Shadab Jakati went wicketless in the 21 overs that he bowled and conceded 42 runs.

Due to cloudy weather only 76 overs play was possible on the first day.