Goa registers 1.11% increase in e-tourist visa arrivals for Sept

NEW DELHI: Goa registered an increase of 1.11% e-tourist visa arrivals in September 2016 while a total of 68,809 foreign tourists arrived in September on e-Tourist Visas as compared to 31,729 during the month of September 2015 registering a growth of 116.9%.

UK (15.5%) continues to occupy top slot followed by USA (12.4%) and China (9.0%) amongst countries availing e-tourist visa facility During September 2016.

The number of e-Tourist Visa availed by foreign tourists visiting India during the month of September, 2016 has registered a substantial growth rate over the corresponding month of 2015. The salient highlights of e-Tourist Visa for and up to the month of September during 2016 are as follows:-

During the month of September, 2016 a total of 68,809 foreign tourists arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 31,729 during the month of September, 2015 registering a growth of 116.9%. The percentage shares of top 10 source countries availing e-Tourist Visa facilities during September, 2016 were as follows:

UK (15.5%), USA (12.4%), China (9.0%), Australia (6.0%), Germany (4.8%), France (4.3%), Spain (3.6%), Canada (3.1%), UAE (2.6%) and Malaysia (2.6%). The percentage shares of top 10 airports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visas during September, 2016 were as follows: New Delhi Airport (51.71%), Mumbai Airport (21.06%), Bengaluru Airport (6.44%), Chennai Airport (6.27%), Kochi Airport (3.50%), Hyderabad Airport (2.45%), Kolkata Airport (2.34%),Trivandrum Airport (1.35%) , Amritsar Airport (1.18%) and Dabolim (Goa) Airport (1.11%) . PIB