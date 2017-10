“So far, today has been the day in which more tickets have been sold in Goa and we would encourage all fans to come and book their tickets soon, because the inventory may run out sooner than what is expected, “stated Tournament Director Javier Ceppi in a press communiqué.

The tickets will be sold at discounted rates till October 5 and are priced at Rs 150 for category three seats in north and south stands and Rs 300 for category two in the east stands.