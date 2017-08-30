Goa projects lacking occupancy to also come under RERA

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Every housing project where occupancy certificate and completion certificate is not given to a builder will be considered as an ongoing project, Goa’s regulatory authority under Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA Sudhir Mahajan said on Wednesday.

Shedding light on the draft Goa Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, and on the term “ongoing projects,” on which local builders are seeking clarity, he said that it includes all incomplete projects.

“There is no cut-off date for the ongoing projects. Those that are not granted occupancy and completion certificates by October 31, 2017 will be considered as ongoing and will be covered under RERA once it is implemented,” he said, speaking to this daily.

Goa’s builders do not want the ongoing projects to be under regulation. But if what is being said by the regulator comes true, then a vast number of incomplete housing projects in the state will come under the regulatory eye.

The draft rules are framed with the template of Maharashtra RERA rules, said Mahajan, adding that most local builders will be familiar with them as “Maharashtra has put them in public domain for over a year.” The rules are quite clear and “builders must not be asking for more time to study the rules,” he said.