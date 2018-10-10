Goa Professional League kicks off at Duler today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Sporting Clube de Goa start their Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League campaign with a match against newly promoted Velsao SCC at Duler stadium today.

Dempo Sports Club lock horns with Football Club of Bardez on Thursday while Salgaocar FC take on Corps of Signals in their first game on Friday. There will be two games on Sunday – one at Duler stadium and the other in Navelim. Goan FC face Panjim Footballers in Duler while Guardian Angels SC play Churchill Brothers. Calangute Association play their first home game against Vasco SC at Poriat ground on Saturday.

The first derby match of the Goa Professional League will be on October 20 when Sporting Clube de Goa take on Dempo Sports Club. Salgaocar FC will begin their across the river rivalry against Sporting Clube de Goa on October 26.

Traditional football rivals Dempo SC take on Salgaocar FC on November 11 while Dempo SC take on Churchill Brothers on December 12.

The Goa Professional League is spread over 22 rounds and is scheduled to end during the first week of February. The last match of round 21 is scheduled for January 29 while the dates of the last around have not been finalised as the games are expected to be held simultaneously.

None of Churchill Brothers Goa Professional League matches will clash with their tentative I-League schedule made available. It may be noted here that last season many of Churchill Brothers matches needed to be postponed and the team had to play most of their games towards the fag end of the Professional

League.