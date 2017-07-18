Goa produces less than half quantity of milk it consumes

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In spite of the government implementing a number of schemes in the dairy sector, the state produces less than half the state’s total requirement of milk, with Goa importing a total of 20.51 crore litres of milk between April 2014 and May 2017.

Coming out with this written information, in the state legislative assembly, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday maintained that the total requirement of milk in the state is approximately 3.30 lakh litres/ day, while the estimated milk production in the state is 1.61 lakh litres/ day.

“The shortfall of milk is taken care of by purchasing milk from outside Goa,” he added, pointing out that Goa had imported 6,21,69,406 litres of milk during the financial year 2014-15, a total of 5,77,73,804 litres of milk during the year 2015-16, in all 7,29,48,853 litres of milk during the year 2016-17 and 1,22,19,940 litres of milk during April and May 2017.

“The government has implemented various schemes like Kamdhenu Scheme Sudharit, Milk Incentives Scheme, Community Dairy Farming, and Western Ghat and Pashupalan Scheme so as to initiate more farmers to undertake dairy activity and increase milk production, so as to control the shortfall of milk in the state,” Parrikar, who also holds the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services portfolio said, while replying to a question from Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar.