Goa, Portugal sign MoU on water management

Posted by: nt September 30, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state  government on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding with Portugal for water supply and waste water management.

The MoU, which was  signed by the state  with Portugal‘s  environment ministry, aims  at carrying  out an assessment for the removal of manganese from Selaulim water treatment plant with the help of advance technology.

Speaking  on the occasion, Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that as part of the MoU, assessments will be undertaken on two water treatment plants at Selaulim and Opa.

“The high content of manganese in the Selaulim dam has become a stumbling block in  drawing water from the water treatment plant. The  manganese content pushes up water turbidity  during rainy season.   Despite  having a 200-MLD capacity plant, we cannot supply  even 150 MLD water. So, this agreement with the Portuguese government will help us remove manganese from the Selaulim water treatment plant,” Dhavalikar explained.

The MoU was signed by Dhavalikar and Portuguese   Environment Minister Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes in the presence of Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma; executive administrator of Aguas De Portugal;  PWD secretary  Sheo Pratap Singh; Portugal’s consul general in Goa Antonio Tavares and principal chief engineer, PWD, Uttam Parsekar at a  function held in the city.

The signing of the two-year long agreement with the Portuguese government is a significant move for developing initiatives for the management of water supply and waste water in the state.

The MoU has heralded  a new friendship between Goa and Portugal, Dhavalikar said adding that this  bond should be strengthened for sustainable development.

“This will also help us reduce the quantum of non-revenue water from the current 25 per cent to less than 10 per cent. Besides, we will put up  technologically advanced meters to control water wastage  and replace old pipelines all over Goa,” he added.

The Portuguese Environment Minister stated the MoU will help Goa manage its water resources better.

“Twenty years ago Portugal had exactly the same problem that Goa is facing today. At that time, we had only 50 per cent  safe tap water. But today, with the advance technology we  provide 99 per cent safe portable water in our country. We are proud of what we have done in our country. We invested about 10 billion Euros in the  last 25 years and now we are seeing  the results of this investment,” Fernandes said.

He said the Prime Ministers of India and Portugal had identified water and waste water management as priority areas for bilateral co-operation, and the MoU is in sync with the vision of the Premiers.

The agreement proposes co-operation in technical partnership in areas of water supply operation and emergency efficiency, resource valorisation, waste water and sewerage planning, management and technological solution, asset management procedure and standards, energy management, operational workflows, operational data and information management.

