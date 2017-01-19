Goa polls: multi-cornered contests likely in 25 seats

SOIRU VELIP | NT

PANAJI: Even as the process of filing nominations for Goa assembly election, scheduled to be held on February 4, has ended on Wednesday, there are indications that quadrangular and multi-cornered contests are likely to be witnessed in as many as 25 constituencies, which could lead to a possible polarisation of votes, further leading to unexpected poll results.

As most of the political parties and Independent candidates have intensified their campaigning programmes, election fever seems to have descended on the state. Many candidates have also reached out to the electorate besides showcasing their strength during the filing of nomination papers at the respective taluka headquarters.

Although the final picture in all the constituencies will be clearer after January 21, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, it is quite clear that there will be a fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); grand alliance of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena (SS); Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) besides Goa Forward Party (GFP), United Goans Party (UGP) and some Independents.

The BJP and Congress have each fielded candidates in 36 constituencies, while AAP is the only party fighting the election in all 40 constituencies in the state. The MGP-GSM-SS alliance is contesting in 35 constituencies whereas the NCP, which is fighting this election on its own, has fielded 18 candidates. The GFP has fielded candidates in four constituencies, Goa Vikas Party (6), Goa Su-raj Party (7) and United Goans Party (2) apart from Independent candidates out of which four are outgoing MLAs.

As per the first assessment by this reporter, there are at least 18 constituencies presently represented by BJP where there could be a quadrangular or multi-cornered fight besides two each presently represented by Congress and MGP and one constituency represented by Goa Vikas Party apart from the constituencies represented by Independents. The remaining constituencies are likely to witness either a straight fight or triangular contest between the main candidates mostly belonging to BJP and Congress parties.

Quadrangular or multi-cornered fight could be witnessed in the constituencies of Mandrem, Pernem, Bicholim, Sankhali, Mayem, Mapusa, Calangute, Saligao, Siolim, Panaji, St Andre, Priol, Ponda, Shiroda, Sanvordem, Sanguem, Canacona, Cuncolim, Benaulim, Velim, Vasco, Dabolim, Cortalim, Mormugao and St Cruz, while a straight or triangular contest is likely to be seen in constituencies like Porvorim, Aldona, Thivim, Cumbharjua, Taleigao, Marcaim, Quepem, Margao, Fatorda, Curtorim, Navelim, Poriem, Valpoi, Curchorem and Nuvem.

Even though BJP is on a damage control mission in a bid to prevent possible split of votes after some party leaders and workers revolted over ticket allotment, the ruling party still faces some threat from its own men besides the MGP-GSM-SS alliance, which could bring about a division in votes.

BJP had come to power in the state in 2012 after stitching an alliance between the MGP’s electorate, its own Hindutva vote bank as well as the Roman Catholic vote bank and it rode to power on the anti-Congress wave too. But with the recent developments, the first two options for the party are in jeopardy, and as per the present scenario, it cannot rely on the Catholics votes too – last time they had voted specifically to dislodge the corrupt Congress rule.

Even though the ruling BJP appears confident of holding on to power in the state, it will undoubtedly have to counter a major rival in the alliance led by its former ally MGP and including GSM and SS, whose principal agenda is to defeat the ruling party. The MGP-GSM-SS alliance has blamed the ruling party of being anti-people and biased towards the Church. Apart from this, the BJP will also be facing its archrival Congress and AAP besides some heavyweight Independents as well as smaller parties like the GFP and UGP.

Congress could also face a similar situation, as its former ally NCP will be against its candidates in 18 constituencies. Besides, the grand old national party’s prospects could also be impacted due to the failure or lack of foolproof ‘seat-sharing’ formula, especially with the GFP. Moreover, an attempt of forming an alliance of like-minded parties could also not be materialised.

Irrespective of the issues at hand, the split in the camps of the two main national parties has brought some cheer to AAP, which was prepared for the state elections with its candidates much before other parties, hoping to make some gains out of it.

According to feedback received from political sources, there are many Independent candidates, who could also pose a major challenge to parties like the BJP, Congress and MGP in some constituencies.