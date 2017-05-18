Goa Police snuff the smoke from Vagator PYSC

DULER: Goa Police locked the football of Vagator Parish Youth SC with a 4-0 drubbing in the GFA First Division League at Duler stadium on Thursday.

Goa Police started well and tried arresting the Vagator lads in the very sixth minute of the game. Police skipper Milind Shinde curled the ball inside the penalty box to well positioned Nevil Soares who failed miserably to connect from close quarters.

Two minutes later, Sachin Chopdekar collected a long ball from the defense and without any delay latched a power-packed right footer which Vagator keeper Sherwin Da Cunha managed to block.

The Vagator lads came close to opening their account in the 15th minute but Sylvester Dias drilled the ball over the crossbar off a Nitesh Salgaonkar pass.

In the closing stage of the first session, Police should have taken the lead. A cross by Sachin Chopedekar inside the penalty box saw the Vagator keeper Sherwin get his hand to the ball which travelled to Vineet Bugde, whose placement was plucked by keeper Sherwin with an acrobatic save.

However, the keeper could do very little this time to stop Vineet Bugde from scoring with a left footer from outside the 6-yard box, 1-0.

On crossing over Police doubled their lead in the 52nd minute through Vineet Bugde who was left unmarked by Vagator defenders to connect Sachin Chopdekar’s cross, 2-0.

With not much resistance coming from the opponents Police netted their third goal in the 65th minute. Nevil Soares got past a host of rival defenders and sent a through pass to skipper Milind Shinde who coolly placed the ball past keeper Sherwin, 3-0.

In the 80th minute, Sachin Chopdekar controlled a low cross from substitute Loyed Rebello and let go a stinging shot which hit the inner upright before entering the goal, 4-0.