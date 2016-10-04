Goa police roll up sleeves for BRICS Summit

PANAJI : After the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the scale of threat perception to the BRICS Summit to be held in Goa has increased, said deputy inspector-general of police V Gupta.

However, the Goa police are well prepared and have taken the necessary precautionary measures in coordination with number of security agencies, he said.

“There is a threat perception after the surgical strikes. This (BRICS Summit) is the first big international event to be held in Goa after the surgical strikes, as such the scale of threat perception has increased. We are all prepared for the event,” Gupta said, adding that, “We are coordinating with various agencies and have been undertaking mock drills keeping in mind all types of contingency plans such as fire, shootout, bomb explosion or medical contingency.”

Gupta on Tuesday held a joint security meeting with police personnel from different units in view of the eighth BRICS Summit.

The meeting was held in the police headquarters ground and officers from the ranks of SP, PI and personnel from other subordinate ranks were present.

“The police personnel to be deployed at the BRICS Summit venues were briefed. It’s a big event and has a different scale of security. National and international level practices are to be followed so that foolproof security cover can be provided,” Gupta said.

“World leaders are coming from different continents and we have discussed the types of threat perception these leaders could have. We have sensitised our officers in this regard,” he said.

Gupta said that a core team of the Goa police has undergone training in Delhi on the security aspect.

“These officers have now been training the police personnel in Goa,” the DIG said.