Goa Police fire blank against ICSC Paroda

NT NETWORK

CUNCOLIM

Immaculate Conception SC and Goa Police SC shared spoils after failing to fire in the GFA First Division League encounter played at Cuncolim grounds on Sunday.

Both the teams were reduced to ten men in the 70th minute when the referee gave marching orders to Godfrey Silva, striker of Immaculate Conception SC, and Punaji Kalangutkar, defender of Goa Police SC, after both received their second yellow cards for dangerous play.

Goa Police, who completely dominated the first half, had two glorious chances but Paroda keeper Presley Mascarenhas proved a safe pair of hands.

In the second session too, Presley proved to be a hard nut to crack as he brought off some stupendous saves.

ICSC Paroda, in the second session, came up with some renewed ideas during which time they had more say in the game. Goa Police, though pressed hard in the last 12 minutes of play and came very close to find the mark, could not pass the last hurdle in the form of Paroda keeper Presely Mascarenhas, who despite being injured during the match came up with some brave saves.

The Paroda team too had their chances, particularly in the second session, where their attacking medio Mario Fernandes and strikers — Godfrey Silva and Elloy Soares went on missing some easy chances.

Both the teams spread the ball well and played a positional game. The defence of both the teams appeared to be firm, and the midfield too performed fairly well and looked well-organised.

The match was played on a hot pace in the early first half and in the last few minutes of play when both the teams came up with sudden raids. But when it came to finishing, the strikers at both ends could not pull the trigger when it required the most.

Goa Police strikers Nevil Soares and Vineet Bugde though were a constant threat to the rival defenders could have done much better had they aimed at the goal when they were in the clear to score, but the delay in shooting the ball allowed time for the rival defenders to clear the ball in the nick of time. Had Nevil and Vineet not delayed in shooting, they could have come out with at least two goals in the first half itself. But that was not to be.

On the other hand, ICSC Paroda who looked dangerous in the second session also committed the same blunder as they too delayed in shooting the ball in as a result which both the teams had to be share spoils.