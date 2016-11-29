Goa police all set to go cashless

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa police are all set to adopt the central government’s initiative of cashless society. And if everything goes as per the plans, in a month or two, traffic violations can be paid using debit/credit card or through a mobile phone.

Recently the Goa police held a meeting with bank officials in order to switch over to cashless economy. Within the next few days, training will start for officers as well as subordinate police personnel to create awareness on the functionality of cashless transactions, DIG V Gupta said, adding that “thereafter even police personnel can educate and train the public”.

Gupta said that cashless payments “will make the system more transparent”.

“We will implement it as soon as possible. To start with, we have chosen the traffic cell. The fines incurred in traffic violations (challans) can be paid electronically,” he said.

Thereafter it will be introduced in other divisions of the police department such as the FRRO, police stations, other police units and even administrative section where fees or challans are paid.

The police department has tied up with a nationalised and a private bank for the purpose. Sources said that for making payment through mobile, one has to register the mobile number with the bank under the central government’s ‘unified payment interference’.

On November 26, it was announced that Goa will be the first state in the country to move towards a cashless society. Cash transactions will not be banned but the government will push hard for the adoption of digital modes of payment across the state, from large transactions to ones involving smalltime vendors.